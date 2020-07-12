The Korean Zombie vows to finish “shameful” featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski following UFC 251

The Korean Zombie vowed to finish a “shameful” Alex Volkanovski after he won a controversial split decision over Max Holloway at UFC 251.

Volkanovski won a split decision over Holloway to keep the UFC featherweight title, but it was a razor-thin fight that many thought he should have lost. Ultimately, the judges sided with Volkanovski, giving him the belt back with 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47 scorecards, though many fans, media, and even UFC president Dana White disagreed with the scores.

Although Volkanovski has gone a perfect 9-0 in the UFC so far and is riding a 19-fight win streak overall, this was not his most impressive performance. Following the event, one of the top contenders in the featherweight division, The Korean Zombie, took to social media to trash Volkanovski for his performance, saying he will finish the champ if they fight.

I am responding to yesterday’s title match against Volkanovski and Halloway. To be honest, it is shameful that Volkanovski is a champion of my weight class. Give him to me then you don’t need to worry about the judges decision. As you know, I won’t let the judges decide the result of my fight. I will finish him at the title match and that is what UFC fans want to watch. @danawhite @ufc @espnmma @mmamania

This is not the first time The Korean Zombie has taken a shot at Volkanovski. Back in February, The Korean Zombie trashed Volkanovski for his perceived inability to finish fights, saying that he has “pillows for hands,” a comment the champ didn’t like.

Right now, the UFC is hoping to book The Korean Zombie in a grudge match against Brian Ortega, though the fight is not official just yet. Ideally, the fight will take place later this summer or in the fall, though there’s no official word yet when the fight will take place. Should The Korean zombie win that fight, then he could get the title shot against Volkanovski.

Having said that, it’s possible The Korean Zombie could skip the line and get the title shot if the UFC thinks it would make for a great fight. It seems more likely that the winner of the August fight between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez will be next in line for the belt, but don’t count out The Korean Zombie from getting the title shot just yet.

Do you think the Korean Zombie would finish Alex Volkanovski if they fight?