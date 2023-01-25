Alexandre Pantoja unhappy with “villain role” Brandon Moreno gave him following UFC 283: “F*ck you man”

UFC flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja had addressed his fight night meeting with Brandon Moreno.

‘The Assassin Baby’ returned over the weekend at UFC 283 against Deiveson Figueiredo. In the first-ever quadrilogy fight in promotional history, Moreno dominated. He wound up re-earning the flyweight title by stoppage following the third round.

Following the event, the newly crowned titleholder discussed his run-in with Alexandre Pantoja. ‘The Cannibal’ has two prior victories over Moreno and is widely expected to be the next title challenger.

According to Brandon Moreno, he and Alexandre Pantoja had an “aggressive” meeting following UFC 283. However, the latter didn’t view their run-in that way. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Pantoja stated that he was gracious during his conversation with Moreno.

He also clarified that it was the champion’s team who ordered him out of the room and caused things to get aggressive. Nonetheless, Pantoja stated his intention was to congratulate Moreno for his victory, and that was it.

“I was a little upset about that,” Pantoja said. “I was working. This is entertainment. I went there because I felt obligated as a UFC employee, I had to do something, to make an appearance, to create something, but I respect Moreno a lot. I’ve known Moreno for a long time, we had a nice exchange on TUF and that’s what matters to me. … I have a ton of respect for him, the family he’s built, his wife and kids, so when I go there to congratulate him and also work, of course, I’m not being disrespectful or trying to take anything away from his moment. It saddens me that he thinks this way.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “Of course that I’m going to ask him when we’re going to fight. Let’s fight next month? In two months? Tell me know much time you need. And [his team] was like, ‘Get out of here, let him enjoy his moment.’ F*ck you, man. I wasn’t being disrespectful, that’s not who I am. I don’t want Moreno to put me on this villain role like I was trying to ruin his moment.”

“And honestly, let’s be clear here, he lost twice to me. I could say he was afraid of me, that he’s afraid of fighting me, but I doubt it, man. The Mexican people are strong. He’s a great athlete and has shown incredible evolution against Deiveson Figueiredo. I really want Brendon Moreno to come a better fighter, in his prime.”

