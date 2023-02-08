Khamzat Chimaev says Colby Covington went “running”, claims he will fight the winner of Usman vs. Edwards 3: “Whoever takes it will face me”

Khamzat Chimaev has claimed that Colby Covington doesn’t want to fight him after laying out his future plans in the UFC.

The rise of ‘Borz’ has been pretty incredible to watch in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In the space of just a few short years, he has become one of the biggest stars in the promotion – and all of mixed martial arts.

Following on from his recent form, he’s made it known that he wants to win a belt. He’s also made it known that he wants to take on Colby Covington.

‘Chaos’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since his win over Jorge Masvidal last March.

A meeting between the two seems inevitable at this point. However, in a recent interview, Chimaev has suggested that Colby doesn’t actually want to fight him.

“I have no clue, either. At first, they said it was Colby Covington. We’ve been waiting for half a year. It looks like he doesn’t want it. They all call me out, but as soon as the UFC tries to make the fight, they start running. I think it’s going to be the winner of [Kamaru] Usman vs. [Leon] Edwards III, whoever takes it will face me.”

Chimaev calls out Covington

Chimaev went on to claim that he plans on fighting at middleweight sooner rather than later.

“I think I will fight Robert Whittaker. He’s got no opponent. Paulo Costa ran away after talking that much about me and Robert so I will fight Whittaker. I want this fight, although I like him as a human being. He is a solid guy, doesn’t talk trash, doesn’t cross any lines. We are going to have fun at the press conference and fight each other.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

