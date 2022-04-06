Alexander Volkanovski gives take on Colby Covington getting attacked by Jorge Masvidal: “I’d have put one on his chin too”

Alexander Volkanovski has given his take on the ongoing saga between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ fought last month in the main event of UFC 272. The build-up to the bout saw both men trade tremendous trash talk. However, the majority of the talking came from Covington’s end, who discussed Masvidal’s previous marriage and children.

As for the fight in the cage, Covington dominated his friend-turned-foe and won via unanimous decision. Weeks later, Masvidal assaulted the former UFC interim welterweight champion outside a restaurant in Miami. The incident sparked much discussion in the MMA community.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has now given his take on the DC & RC podcast. ‘The Great’ opined that whenever Covington talks the trash that he does, he can’t really be shocked that this happens.

“Okay one, man look sometimes people need to be put in line but at the same time, you know, you know obviously Masvidal had his chance to do it and you know obviously it didn’t happen for him. But man, when you start bringing up stuff, again as a part of your gimmick, there are going to be repercussions. There are going to be things that are going to happen especially when you are messing.”

Volkanovski continued, “You are getting people really emotional just to get in the head, things might happen. So you should expect that in a sense… For Colby to be upset about it and not expect it, it’s just silly. If you wanna do that sort of stuff, be ready to be punched in the face for it. I’ll put it this way, Colby started that stuff with me, I don’t care that I’m a featherweight, I’d have put one on his chin too.”

