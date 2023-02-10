Alexander Volkanovski eager to test the waters at welterweight if successful at UFC 284: “If my goal is to do three belts, I don’t care who it is”

On Sunday morning, in Perth, Australia, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski could become a two-weight division champion. However, that may not be enough.

Volkanovski will challenge for Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title in the Dagestan native’s first title defense at UFC 284. Having cleared out the featherweight division, Volkanovski is moving up to become the fifth ‘double champ’ in the history of the UFC.

A win over Makhachev would undoubtedly cement his legacy as one of the sport’s greats and secure his spot at the top of the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Holding three belts across three weight divisions simultaneously is an honor yet to be accomplished. Despite focusing fully on Makhachev, Volkanovski is not ruling out the possibility of adding the welterweight title to his collection.

Alexander Volkanovski teases move to welterweight ahead of UFC 284 lightweight title fight

During an interview with The Mac Life, Volkanovski said the following on a possible move to welterweight in the future:

“Obviously you don’t see it in the near future, I want to keep two divisions busy,” Volkanovski said. “But obviously I want to separate myself from the rest. You never know, right? I’d never say it’s definitely not gonna happen. Maybe not this year…

“I’d love to do that, and I fought there a few times,” Volkanovski said of a welterweight move. “If I choose to do that, this is what’s different to me than a lot of people…that shit’s weak [to pick easy fights]. If I choose to do 170, I ain’t gonna look at who it is, it’s gonna be whoever the champion is at the time. Whether they’re twice the size, a monster wrestler, if my goal is to do three belts, I don’t care who it is… I’ll do it.”

Quotes via MMA News

The pound-for-pound king quickly reminded people that the first five fights of his professional career took place at welterweight.

Even with a height of 5’6″, Volkanovski has battled against bigger and taller men his entire life, whether in his early MMA career or rugby days.

Leon Edwards is the current champion of the welterweight division. The Brit is set to put his title on the line in a trilogy bout next month against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski is biting off more than he can chew, teasing a potential move to welterweight?