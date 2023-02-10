Brandon Moreno weighs-in on angry Brazilian fans following his UFC 283 victory over Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno weighed in on the reaction from the Brazilian fans following his victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283.

The co-headliner in Brazil featured a fourth contest between Moreno and Figueiredo. In the third round, Moreno landed a clean shot that forced the then-champion to retreat. ‘The Assassin Baby’ was then awarded the win by doctor stoppage and crowned the new UFC flyweight champion.

Brazilian fans are known for being passionate and supporting their fellow countrymen, so they didn’t take it too kindly to see Figueiredo being dethroned. After referring to the crowd as “perros”, Moreno had to quickly get escorted out of the venue for his own safety, dodging bottles and items from the crowd in the process.

Now having had time to reflect on the incident, Moreno doesn’t hold any grudges against the fans of Brazil.

Brandon Moreno on UFC 283 crowd troubles

In an interview with Hablemos MMA, Moreno mentioned that he believes his victory dance may have sent the crowd over the edge but acknowledges that celebrating and being happy is part of the sport.

“I was so happy, enjoying it, and dancing,” Moreno said. “Maybe that’s why they also got more upset, but it was fun. It was fun because as a Mexican, as a Latin American, I don’t excuse it and say it’s good. It was very disrespectful, but you see it in soccer, you see it in wrestling, how the people get fired up and throw stuff at you. Again, I’m not saying it’s good, but I don’t take it personally. I had a lot of fun.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Alexandre Pantoja is most likely the next in line to challenge for Moreno’s flyweight title. The fight has a backstory, with Pantoja holding a win over Moreno during his first UFC stint in 2018.

