Alexander Hernandez protests Thiago Moises loss: “Convince me I didn’t win”

UFC lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez feels he was robbed of a victory in his UFC Vegas 20 scrap with Thiago Moises.

Hernandez and Moises met on the UFC Vegas 20 undercard. After three rounds, Moises was named the victor via unanimous decision.

It was fairly clear from the get-go that Hernandez didn’t agree with that decision based on his facial expression as Moises’ hand was raised. Speaking on Instagram on Sunday, Hernandez confirmed his disagreement with the verdict, and encouraged fans to “silence the commentary” for a clearer picture of what actually happened in the fight.

He also laid out plans to fight three more times before 2021 concludes.

“Silence the commentary, watch this fight, and convince me I didn’t win 2 1/2 of 3 rounds,” Hernandez wrote on Instagram. “It’s extremely difficult to rationalize and agree with the outcome, but it is the outcome. Three more fights to come this year. Onward.”

Alexander Hernandez has long stood out as a promising talent in the UFC lightweight division, but has struggled to earn himself a place in the division’s top-15 rankings, going 3-3 in his last six fights.

Prior to losing to Moises, Hernandez picked up a first-round knockout victory over Chris Gruetzemacher. That win was preceded by a second-round knockout loss to Drew Dober, a decision win over Francisco Trinaldo, a second-round knockout loss to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and a decision win over Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Thiago Moises, on the other hand, is now on a three-fight streak. Prior to beating Hernandez, he picked up a decision win over Bobby Green and a submission win over Michael Johnson. Those wins were preceded by a decision loss to Kazakhstan’s Damir Ismagulov.

Do you think Alexander Hernandez deserved the victory over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 20? Let us know where you stand on this debate in the comments section!