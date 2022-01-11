Alexander Gustafsson is planning a UFC return in 2022: “I wanna make up for the Werdum fight”

Former UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson has confirmed he wants to return to the Octagon in 2022.

Once upon a time Alexander Gustafsson was viewed as one of the greatest fighters to never capture a UFC title. Now, though, after losing three on the bounce, some are wondering whether or not he was overrated by pundits as a result of his first performance against Jon Jones – the same outing that earned him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

After his loss to Fabricio Werdum in July 2020, the masses began questioning whether or not “The Mauler” would ever compete professionally again. In an interview with ESPN, the 34-year-old appears to have answered that question.

“Let’s see what is going on. We’re talking to the UFC a lot. I wanna fight. I wanna fight early this year, and basically take it from there,” Gustafsson said. “I wanna make up for the Werdum fight. I feel like I didn’t really get into that fight… I feel like I need to do stuff, take a fight, and take one fight at a time. I wanna fight early this year to just get in there and have fun. Take one win at a time.”

“I’m probably in the middle, in the between somewhere. I’m very happy about my career. But I feel like I’m not done yet, you know? I’m still writing the book. I have to keep going in there and doing my thing,” Gustafsson explained. “That’s what I miss doing… I really miss getting back to the Octagon and fight. That’s what I’m gonna do, basically; go back and do my thing.”

Quotes via MMA News

