Photos | Cheyanne Vlismas’ overseas ‘acne facial treatment’ did not go so well: “I look like Freddy Krueger”

UFC fighter Cheyanne Vlismas has confirmed that her overseas acne facial treatment didn’t go as she had planned.

2021 was a mixed bag of a year for Cheyanne Vlismas, formerly known as Cheyanne Buys, as she began her UFC journey after appearing on Dana White’s Contender Series. Her unanimous decision loss to Montserrat Ruiz dropped her pro mixed martial arts record to 5-2, but she was able to bounce back in style with nice wins over Gloria de Paula and Mallory Martin.

Unfortunately, 2022 hasn’t gotten off to the happiest of starts – as she documented in the following series of social media posts.

While Cheyanne Vlismas was on vacation in another country, she decided to get a acne facial treatment and it backfired as the business didn’t understand her and gave her ‘carbonated laser’ treatment instead. pic.twitter.com/x2neWjSKsV — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 9, 2022

“When you travel to a country that about 5% of the population speak English sometimes it’s hard to communicate. Went to a aesthetic beauty salon to get a acne facial guess I told them I wanted a carbonated laser treatment. Now for 1) my face is on fire 2) it hurt so dang bad. Was like throwing hot oil on my skin. 3) takes 10 days to recover 4) my face is going to peel and can’t train for the down time. 5) I look like a lobster already and it is only going to get 10x worse.” Vlismas said.

“I look like Freddy Krueger! But at least my skin will be bomb in a few weeks lol”

Despite the setbacks, it does seem as if she’s going to be fine once the 10 days have passed.

The next step for Vlismas would seemingly be for her to focus on what’s happening inside the cage as well as out of it. She’s been involved in a series of public disputes, especially with her former partner, and she’ll want to prioritise building on the two-fight win streak she’s established.

