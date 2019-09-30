Alexa Grasso considering move up to UFC flyweight division

UFC women’s strawweight contender Alexa Grasso is reportedly open to making a move up to the flyweight division following a majority decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC Mexico.

According to an article from UFC.com, Grasso wants to fight at UFC South Korea this December in Busan. That’s the card headlined by Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie, which was recently announced as the main event.

Grasso said she wants to go to Busan and fight a local. Here’s what Grasso said.

“I want UFC Busan. I want to fight in Korea. The date is perfect. I would even love to fight a local girl if possible. Just like Brian (Ortega) is fighting the Korean Zombie,” Grasso said.

Grasso even says that she is willing to move up to 125lbs for her next fight. Here’s a note from the author Juan Cardenas about her moving up in weight.

“…she’s considering doing it at 125lbs, noting that flyweight could allow her to manage the traveling circumstances more easily.”

A move to flyweight makes a ton of sense for Grasso at this point of her UFC career. Although she’s only 26-years-old, Grasso has been inconsistent so far during her Octagon tenure, going 3-3 overall in six outings. She defeated Heather Jo Clark by decision in her UFC debut, then dropped a decision to Felice Herrig. She then beat Randa Markos by split decision before losing by submission to Tatiana Suarez. A decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz was followed by the close decision loss to Esparza her last time out.

Moving to flyweight would give Grasso a fresh start in the UFC. And flyweight is arguably a weaker division, with very few fighters being legitimate contenders for UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. With just one or two wins at 125lbs, Grasso could immediately jump into title contention in her new weight class. The move certainly makes plenty of sense, now let’s see if Grasso follows through with the weight class change.

