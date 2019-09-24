The Korean Zombie vs. Brian Ortega headlines UFC South Korea

A matchup between two of the most exciting featherweights in the game is official as “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung takes on Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC South Korea.

The event takes place December 21 at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korean. It’s the UFC’s final card of 2019.

The UFC officially announced the bout on Monday night. BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor originally reported the fight was in the works back in July.

T-City heads East to meet TKZ in your #UFCBusan main event! pic.twitter.com/LN5JkYfkJf — UFC (@ufc) September 23, 2019

This should be an incredible matchup between two of the featherweight division’s most exciting young talents.

The Korean Zombie (15-5) is coming off of a brilliant KO win over Renato Moicano at UFC Greenville in June. Prior to that fight, the Korean Zombie was knocked out at the last second by Yair Rodriguez in one of the all-time greatest fights in MMA history. Jung’s overall record in the UFC is 5-2, and he’s won seven post-fight bonuses in seven fights. He also holds a notable submission win over Dustin Poirier from back in 2012. Jung missed four years of action between 2013 and 2017 while completing mandatory military service in his native South Korean. But now that he’s back, he is itching closer to a title shot.

Brian Ortega (14-1, 1 NC) was unbeaten before running into Max Holloway at UFC 231 last year and losing via lopsided TKO. Prior to that fight Ortega had knocked out Frankie Edgar in devastating fashion to earn a title shot. His UFC record is 6-1, 1 NC and he’s won six post-fight bonuses himself. All of his UFC victories have come by stoppage, with many of them coming by submission as his ground game is arguably tops at 145lbs.

Both The Korean Zombie and Ortega are known for putting on action-packed fights for the fans, and this one should be no different. It’s an incredible matchup on paper, and it’s the perfect fight to send 2019 out with a bang.

Who wins between The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega?