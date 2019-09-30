Henry Cejudo and Kelvin Gastelum call out Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather

Whether it’s Valentina Shevchenko, Dominick Cruz or Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo is always willing to call out his fellow fighters. This weekend was no exception.

On Saturday, Cejudo took to Twitter to call out Conor McGregor as well as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Cejudo posted a video of himself next to middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum. In his Tweet, he tagged McGregor and Mayweather and told them to “bend the knee to The Cringe Mafia.”

There’s a new money team in town move out the way @floydmayweather and @thenotoriousmma you can bend the knee to The Cringe Mafia! pic.twitter.com/2Elo09phBI — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 29, 2019

“So here we are, team ‘Triple C’ and team ‘KG’, we’re out here taking over. Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, all you wannabe kingpins, you guys can all do me a favour, and bend the knee to Triple C and KG too,” said Cejudo.

“You’re talking to the ‘NMT: the New Money Team,'” Gastelum added.

Kelvin Gastelum is coming off a loss against upcoming middleweight title challenger Israel Adesanya. Both fighters delivered an exceptional performance at UFC 236 but Adesanya out-duelled his opponent and earned a decision victory. The 27-year-old Gastelum is now lined up to fight Darren Till at UFC 244 on Saturday November 2.

Cejudo last fought in the main event of UFC 238 when he claimed the bantamweight title against Marlon Moraes. Currently, Cejudo isn’t booked for a fight, but he has been keeping busy on Twitter.

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his 2018 loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov but has hinted at a return. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather hasn’t fought since an exhibition match with Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan. His next most recent appearance saw him defeat Conor McGregor by 10th round TKO and move to 50-0 in the process. The 42-year old has also teased a boxing return and is rumoured to be finalizing the details of an exhibition rematch against Manny Pacquiao.

Who do you want to see Henry Cejudo fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/30/2019.