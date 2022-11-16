Alex Volkanovski reacts after the UFC announces interim featherweight title for UFC 284

Alex Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the UFC booking an interim title fight between Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez.

For the last few years, Alex Volkanovski has been the man to beat at 145 pounds. He is a complete superstar at featherweight and if you don’t believe us, go and ask the likes of Max Holloway, Brian Ortega and Jose Aldo.

‘The Great’ has, in more ways than one, become the very best fighter in the UFC.

Now, at UFC 284, he’s hoping to add to his legacy when he challenges Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship.

Given that his own division will be somewhat ‘held up’, the UFC has decided to book Emmett vs Rodriguez on the same card – with an interim belt on the line.

During a recent press conference, Volkanovski explained why it doesn’t bother him.

“Look, I’m okay with it. At the end of the day I’m the champ so that’s that. That gives me a clear guy, what a card to do it on. They get to show me who’s next in that featherweight division, here in Australia as well. So, that builds that fight up anyway. I’m more than okay with it.

Volkanovski’s big push

“Right now I wanna chase that second belt so I’m focusing on that. We’ll let them do their thing, hopefully put on a show, give me a clear guy, someone will be holding that interim belt and I’ll be happy to take them on as soon as possible. I wanna be active. I don’t want people waiting around for me and things like that, even though I don’t think they would need to, but I think this is good. This really sets me up at featherweight, so I’m more than okay with it.”

Will Alex Volkanovski become a two-weight world champion? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

