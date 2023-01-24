Alex Pereira targeting May return against Robert Whittaker if Israel Adesanya not ready for rematch: “I’ll be ready for both”

Alex Pereira is ready to face either Israel Adesanya or Robert Whittaker next.

‘Poatan’ has been out of action since November, when he faced ‘The Last Stylebender’ at UFC 281. While it was the two’s first clash in the cage, they had fought twice as kickboxers. In both outings, Pereira picked up the victory.

At UFC 281, the Brazilian made it 3-0 in the series in an incredible comeback victory. Trailing on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round, Pereira landed a devastating combination along the fence to get a stoppage victory. While Adesanya protested the stoppage, it was too late.

As of now, Alex Pereira’s return is yet to be made official. However, that could change soon. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the UFC middleweight champion revealed his plans to return in May. Furthermore, it might not come against Israel Adesanya.

While plans were for the two to rematch next, that might not happen. Instead, Pereira proposed a clash with Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Marvin Vettori in September at UFC France.

“I see these two guys [next],” Pereira said. “Adesanya was a dominant champion so he has the preference to be competing for the belt again, but if he doesn’t want that, it will be Whittaker. I don’t think they’ll put someone else in other than Whittaker. He already said his game doesn’t match well with Adesanya but would be a good fight with me, so I’ll be ready for both.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I won’t do anything to hurt Adesanya’s plans and avoid this fight,” he continued. “If that’s what he wants, we’ll fight. If for some reason he doesn’t want to fight me, that makes no difference to me, it’ll be Whittaker instead. And if Whittaker doesn’t want it, there are several others that do.”

