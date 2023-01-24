Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for fighting little dudes: “I’d beat that guy in my sleep”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting ‘little dudes’.

Jake Paul started off 2023 by signing a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which saw him become a stake holder in their new PPV super-fights division. Paul also signed on as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon.

Paul is 6-0 in the boxing ring beating the likes of former MMA fighters Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) departed the UFC last fall after fighting out his contract. The 37-year-old is now a free agent.

It took no time for Paul, after signing with the PFL, to challenge Nate Diaz to a two-fight deal. One MMA fight and one boxing fight, each six months apart.

‘TMZ Sports‘ asked Luke Rockhold, who was at the LAX Airport, about a potential fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. The 38-year-old former champion replied by saying:

“Stop trying to fight little dudes man. F**king fifty-five-pounder, you’re a middleweight, if you want to fight a middleweight… I mean hey, I got hands. I got hands. I mean we could do anything we want. I mean I really don’t care, I’d beat that guy in my sleep so.”

Apparently Rockhold is letting it be known that if Paul wants a really good fight, he’s ready to take on ‘The Problem’ child in MMA or boxing.

Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) last fought in August of 2022 at UFC 278 where he was defeated by Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) by unanimous decision. It would make it 3 losses in a row in the Octagon for the Californian.

Rockhold made the decision to retire following the fight against Costa and was released by the UFC. However, seemingly retirements in the MMA don’t last long, and Rockhold, now a free agent, is ready and willing to do something new.

Do you agree with Rockhold that Paul should cease and desist from fighting ‘little dudes’? Would you like to see Rockhold vs Paul in a boxing match?

