Alex Pereira, only man to knock out Israel Adesanya, could soon be UFC bound

Alex Pereira, the man who knocked out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a kickboxing match, could soon be UFC bound.

Pereira finished Adesanya in devastating fashion in April 2016 under the Glory of Heroes banner. Adesanya, of course, has gone on to accomplish great things in the UFC Octagon while Pereira has continued to ply his trade as a kickboxer in the years since. He does have three MMA fights under his belt and has racked up a 2-1 record, but he hasn’t fought in MMA since 2016. That could soon change.

Laureano Staropoli, the UFC welterweight who is Pereira’s teammate, took to social media on Wednesday to tease Pereira’s debut in the Octagon. Staropoli posted a video of the two doing some training and hinted that Pereira could soon make his UFC debut. Here’s what Staropoli wrote on Instagram.

Adesanya’s daddy is ready for his ufc debut. in a little while we will see him in the biggest octagon in the world punching his son and taking his Belt.

The combat sports world last saw Pereira fight for GLORY this past December where he picked up a devastating knockout win. MMA fans have long wondered how Pereira would do in the UFC considering he’s still the only man to ever finish Adesanya with strikes. Considering Adesanya is one of the best MMA fighters in the world right now, there’s a lot of intrigue and wonder of what Pereira could do inside the Octagon if he gets the chance.

The UFC is currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic but the promotion continues to sign fighters despite that, including the recent free-agent signing of former RIZIN champ Manel Kape. Perhaps Pereira could soon join Adesanya on the UFC roster. At the very least, he would bring a very dangerous striking skillset to the UFC middleweight division.

Are you excited to see Alex Pereira in the UFC?