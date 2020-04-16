Dana White admits May 9 event will prove “very expensive” for the UFC

Dana White says the scheduled May 9 event will be very expensive for the UFC.

The promotion was forced to postpone UFC 249 and the subsequent events following due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, White recently revealed a stacked card for May 9, but he won’t reveal where the location is.

“I was supposed to go this Saturday at Tachi Palace in northern California. I got it done. We could go,” White said during a recent chat on on Kevin Harvick’s show on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio (via MMA Fighting). “I was asked to not do the event from my partners [at ESPN], who I respect, so I did it. I gave them the weekend off and I’m actually at the office right now. We’re back in here. We’re working. I have a date now for May 9.”

When the May 9 event takes place, Dana White admits it will be an expensive time for the promotion. But, the UFC is willing to spend the money to put on current events.

“Listen I’m not stopping. I have this thing figured out. The reality is can it be done? Yes, it can be done,” he said. “It’s just very expensive. It’s very expensive and I’m willing to spend the money to do it.”

In the end, although the event will be costly, Dana White is looking forward to having the event take place. He’s confident the May 9 card will go on as scheduled as he wants to give his fighters and employees the opportunity to make money during this difficult time.