VIDEO | Alex Pereira brutally KO’s opponent at Glory 74

GLORY kickboxing sensation and middleweight champion Alex Pereira picked up a brutal KO win on Saturday night at GLORY Collision 2 in the Netherlands.

Pereira took on Ertugrul Bayrak and knocked him out with a left hook at 3:00 of the first round to defend the GLORY middleweight title.

Check out the KO below, courtesy of UFC Fight Pass.

AND STILL @GLORY_WS Middleweight champion Alex Pereira!

Pereira improved his kickboxing record 41-6 with 30 wins coming by way of knockout. One of those wins came back in March 2017, when Pereira knocked out current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with his patented left hook during their fight in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

That win over Adesanya is what makes Pereira so intriguing to the world of mixed martial arts. Adesanya is regarded by many as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA right now and is undefeated so far in the UFC as he’s quickly risen from middleweight prospect into UFC middleweight champion.

Pereira is the only man who has ever defeated Adesanya by knockout, and that automatically makes him someone who MMA fans are interested in seeing crossover to MMA and potentially fight Adesanya in a rematch, only this time inside the Octagon. Pereira does have MMA experience, going 2-1 in the Jungle Fight promotion in Brazil.

Of course, Adesanya has improved by leaps and bounds over the last few years and at this point is one of the top combat sports fighters in the world. But Pereira is clearly very talented himself and with his striking skills could cause a lot of problems in the Octagon, especially if he can learn the grappling side of the game.

In case you haven’t seen it before, take a look at the video of Pereira knocking out Adesanya in kickboxing from back in 2017 below courtesy of the Glory of Heroes promotion.

Would you like to see Alex Pereira make his way into mixed martial arts and rematch Israel Adesanya in the UFC?