Ben Askren and Jordan Burroughs exchange shots on social media

Ben Askren is retired from competing in mixed martial artists and wrestling but he still isn’t done trash-talking.

Askren became massively popular in his UFC run for his ability to trash-talk his first two opponents in Robbie Lawler and Jorge Masvidal. Although “Funky” is retired, one of his wrestling rivals in Jordan Burroughs is still taking shots at the former Bellator and ONE champion.

Congrats on beating a 34 year old who hadn’t wrestled in a decade. See you in the morning dork https://t.co/mJrq5wOgGG — Come catch these hands (@Benaskren) April 16, 2020

“Hey @benaskren clearly Beat the Streets didn’t show you enough. @Kbratke tomorrow is your turn. I’ve got some extra time on my hands,” Burroughs tweeted. “Can’t wait to settle this 165 debate once and for all tomorrow on @FloWrestling Buckle up gentlemen!”

Askren quickly caught wind of it and responded to the Olympic gold medallist and said he beat a 34-year-old who hasn’t been wrestling.

“Congrats on beating a 34 year old who hadn’t wrestled in a decade. See you in the morning dork,” Askren responded.

Jordan Burroughs and Ben Askren wrestled back in May of last year where the UFC veteran lost 11-0. The event was for charity and was the first time “Funky” had a wrestling match in quite some time.

Ben Askren, of course, retired from MMA in November following his loss to Demian Maia. He said he needed hip surgery and after back-to-back losses to Masvidal and Maia, he could no longer reach the goal of becoming UFC champion. Funky is now teaching at his wrestling academy.

Jordan Burroughs, meanwhile, has hinted at going to MMA once his wrestling career is over. With the Tokyo Olympics being postponed to 2021 the transition to MMA will have to wait until next fall. So, Burroughs will continue to wrestle and train and then fans may get used to his name and perhaps see him compete inside the Octagon.

What do you make of this exchange between Ben Askren and Jordan Burroughs? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/15/2020.