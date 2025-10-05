UFC 320 Results: Alex Pereira TKO’s Magomed Ankalaev (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025
Dana White, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA

Tonight’s UFC 320 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Ankalaev (20-1-1 MMA) and Pereira (12-3 MMA) originally collided back in March of this year at UFC 313, where the 33-year-old Russian walked away with a unanimous decision victory to claim the promotion’s light heavyweight world title.

Magomed Ankalaev will enter tonight’s rematch sporting a three-fight winning streak, as he had previously scored wins over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic before snatching the title away from ‘Poatan’.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira will be looking to return to the form which saw him reel off five-straight victories and three title defenses inside of the promotion‘s light heavyweight division. Prior to being outpointed by Ankalaev, ‘Poatan’ was coming off four stoppage wins in a row, which included victories over Khalil Rountree Jr, Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka (x2).

Round one of the UFC 320 main event beings and Alex Pereira comes out aggressively. He lands a combination. Magomed Ankalaev answers with a left hook. A low kick from ‘Poatan’. A big right hand drops the champ. Pereira leaps on top of him. Huge elbows from the Brazilain. Herb Dean is taking a close look. He’s seen enough and steps in. WOW! 85-seconds was all it took. Crazy!

Official UFC 320 Results: Alex Pereira def. Magomed Ankalaev via TKO (elbows) at 1:20 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his TKO victory over Ankalaev this evening in Las Vegas?

