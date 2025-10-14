Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is interested in UFC White House superfight

By Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025
Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is still interested in battling him in a superfight.

Ever since UFC 320, Alex Pereira has been the talk of the mixed martial arts world. He knocked out Magomed Ankalaev to reclaim his UFC light heavyweight championship, cementing his legacy as one of the most unique and intriguing fighters in the history of mixed martial arts – and combat sports as a whole.

RELATED: Alex Pereira is the man to defeat Jon Jones, says former UFC champion

Shortly after the win over Ankalaev, Pereira made it crystal clear that he’s interested in squaring off with Jon Jones. He wants the contest to take place at the White House next year, and if it gets booked, you’d have to imagine that it’s the kind of bout that would probably be given the main event spot on such an important card.

In a recent Q&A, Pereira reminded the masses that Jones himself has said that he wants this fight to happen.

Pereira discusses possible Jones fight

“I don’t think so because that’s something he said in interviews he wants,” Pereira said Friday at a Q&A in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when asked if he’ll have to wait a long time to hear from Jones. “I think he’s on a certain age that’s a little elevated for the sport, like mine, and we don’t have time to waste. I think he will be sincere if he’s interested or not.”

“This is MMA,” Pereira said. “Those who know my work, I always say in my interviews that you either lose or win, but I’ll do my best and prepare myself well to come out with the victory.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Will this fight happen and if it does, who will win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jon Jones UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win

Merab Dvalishvili isn't worried about burning out ahead of Petr Yan rematch at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025
Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

What's next for Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot after UFC Rio?

Cole Shelton - October 13, 2025

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday for a solid UFC Rio Fight Night card. The main event saw Charles Oliveira taking on Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight.

Gable Steveson
UFC

Gable Steveson says it’s "not crazy" to potentially see him on White House card amid projected "very fast" UFC path

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Gable Steveson is admittedly early in his MMA career, but his broader combat sports pedigree could make him an intriguing potential addition to the UFC White House card. The man who won Olympic gold in wrestling, representing America, along with being a two-time winner of the Dan Hodge trophy as well as a pair of NCAA division I championship distinctions, is certainly more well-positioned for that kind of look than many 1-0 MMA fighters.

Serhiy Sidey
UFC 322

Serhiy Sidey comments after being forced out of UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Serhiy Sidey is faced with a frustrating bump in the road as a major setback in his UFC 322 preparations has forced him to withdraw from the card. The pullout from his bantamweight bout with Malcolm Wellmaker has scrapped that particular pairing, but MMA Junkie has reported that the promotion is seeking a replacement for the undefeated Wellmaker.

Jan Blachowicz
UFC

Jan Blachowicz returns at final UFC PPV of 2025

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Jan Blachowicz will step into the cage one more time this calendar year and aims to show off that highly celebrated ‘Polish Power’ once more. To do that, the former UFC light heavyweight champion must get by a surging contender at 205 pounds in the UFC’s last pay-per-view offering of 2025.

Tom Aspinall celebrates after winning the UFC interim heavyweight title at UFC 295

Tom Aspinall promises to vacate UFC belt if title fight offered to one heavyweight

Curtis Calhoun - October 13, 2025
Sean Brady reacts during his introduction at UFC London
Sean Brady

Sean Brady's welterweight return set for UFC 322 vs. ferocious KO artist

Curtis Calhoun - October 13, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady will face one of the division’s brightest young stars in hopes of securing a title shot.

Merab Dvalishvili and Joe Rogan at UFC 320
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili shares prediction for Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott at UFC 323

Cole Shelton - October 13, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili expects Henry Cejudo to turn back the clock at UFC 323.

Tom Aspinall appears at a pre-fight press conference for UFC 321
UFC

Tom Aspinall reveals 'really dark' moment that nearly led to abrupt UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - October 13, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall nearly hung up the gloves not long before a traumatic injury suffered against Curtis Blaydes.

Henry Cejudo walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Seattle
Payton Talbott

Henry Cejudo set to return at UFC 323 against surging bantamweight star

Curtis Calhoun - October 13, 2025

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo adds to a stacked UFC 323 pay-per-view card on December 6th in Las Vegas.