Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is interested in UFC White House superfight

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is still interested in battling him in a superfight.

Ever since UFC 320, Alex Pereira has been the talk of the mixed martial arts world. He knocked out Magomed Ankalaev to reclaim his UFC light heavyweight championship, cementing his legacy as one of the most unique and intriguing fighters in the history of mixed martial arts – and combat sports as a whole.

Shortly after the win over Ankalaev, Pereira made it crystal clear that he’s interested in squaring off with Jon Jones. He wants the contest to take place at the White House next year, and if it gets booked, you’d have to imagine that it’s the kind of bout that would probably be given the main event spot on such an important card.

In a recent Q&A, Pereira reminded the masses that Jones himself has said that he wants this fight to happen.

Pereira discusses possible Jones fight

“I don’t think so because that’s something he said in interviews he wants,” Pereira said Friday at a Q&A in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when asked if he’ll have to wait a long time to hear from Jones. “I think he’s on a certain age that’s a little elevated for the sport, like mine, and we don’t have time to waste. I think he will be sincere if he’s interested or not.”

“This is MMA,” Pereira said. “Those who know my work, I always say in my interviews that you either lose or win, but I’ll do my best and prepare myself well to come out with the victory.”

