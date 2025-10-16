UFC Vancouver star questions Khamzat Chimaev’s callout of Alex Pereira

A UFC Vancouver headliner believes Khamzat Chimaev’s callout of Alex Pereira could just be for show.

Chimaev dominated Dricus du Plessis throughout their UFC 319 title fight back in August. The middleweight gold was at stake, and “Borz” left no doubt that he was the rightful winner. After securing nearly 22 minutes of total control, Chimaev was awarded the clear unanimous decision victory.

While there are plenty of fresh matchups for Chimaev at 185 pounds, the middleweight champion has expressed his desire to fight newly minted two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira. Speaking to media members ahead of UFC Vancouver, Brendan Allen admitted he isn’t sold on Chimaev actually getting the fight (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think that’s kind of like the story of Chimaev, right?” Allen said. “Like he just talks a lot. He gets a lot of eyes. It’s not to the degree, but it’s like Conor (McGregor) talking, talking, talking just to stay relative. Obviously, Chimaev’s not that bad, right? He doesn’t say that much stuff and that much reckless stuff, but I don’t know.

“I think he’s got a lot of work to do in our division first. It’s not like he’s a huge 85’er that’s cutting a lot like Alex was to get to 85 to where it’s like, ‘Alright, I became a champion, I defended once, let’s just go up.’ It’s weird, but I don’t think that’s in his future right now.”

Allen recently told Newsweek Sports that he expects Chimaev to eventually be tested in a middleweight title fight. Allen could move himself closer to a championship opportunity if he can defeat Reinier de Ridder on Saturday. Allen has stepped up as a late replacement opponent after Anthony Hernandez was pulled from the UFC Vancouver card due to an injury.

