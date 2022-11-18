Alex Pereira blasts Israel Adesanya’s comments about premature stoppage at UFC 281: “Stop making excuses”

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy about Israel Adesanya‘s post-fight comments.

At UFC 281 last Saturday night, the two middleweights collided. ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Poatan’ famously faced off twice in kickboxing previously. On both occasions, Pereira won, even finishing Adesanya by brutal knockout in the rematch.

Last weekend in New York City, the Brazilian moved to 3-0 in his series with the middleweight great. Trailing on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round, Pereira scored a stunning comeback TKO. Immediately following the stoppage, Adesanya argued that it was a bit early.

In the days following the event, Israel Adesanya continued to argue against the stoppage. While he’s praised referee Marc Goddard, he also voiced his displeasure with the TKO loss. Adesanya argued that the veteran official has seen that he can come from behind, as evidenced by his 2019 win over Kelvin Gastelum.

That sort of talk doesn’t sit well with Alex Pereira. On Instagram, the Brazilian blasted Adesanya for his comments about an “early stoppage”. Pereira opined that Goddard saved his opponent’s life by halting the contest.

Along with that, the newly crowned champion stated that he would give his longtime rival one more chance, seemingly confirming a rematch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@alexpoatanpereira)

“Adesanya stop making excuses saying that the referee stopped the fight early. You have to thank him for saving your life. The way you were with your head down looking at the ground, I only needed one or two more hits to connect a good knee to your face so we wouldn’t know the outcome. As I said at that point in the video, you were a great opponent and I respect you for that. Assume the mistakes along with your team without taking away my merits. You will have one more chance! You’re next!”

With Alex Pereira’s comments about Israel Adesanya, it seems that the second meeting in MMA is next. Middleweight contenders such as Sean Strickland have already voiced their displeasure with the rematch.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see the rematch next? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!