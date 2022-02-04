Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi booked for UFC Columbus

A heavyweight fight between Aleksei Oleinik and Ilir Latifi has been added to UFC Columbus.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that Oleinik and Latifi have signed to fight one another at UFC Columbus on March 26. The card does not have a main event after Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic was pulled from the headlining spot.

Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1) is 44-years-old and on a three-fight losing streak. The Russian was booked to face Greg Hardy at UFC 270 but he had to pull out with an injury. He last fought back in June where he dropped a decision to Serghei Spivac after being TKO’d by Chris Daukaus in February. The losing streak started with a TKO loss to Derrick Lewis in a main event scrap.

Oleinik has been a pro since 1996 and has been in the UFC since 2014. During his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion, he holds notable wins over Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt, Travis Browne, and Mirko Cro Cop.

Ilir Latifi (15-8 and one No Contest) is coming off a split decision win over Tanner Boser back in June. It was his second fight at heavyweight after he lost a split decision to Derrick Lewis at UFC 247, which marked his third loss in a row. During that run, he suffered a TKO loss to Volkan Oezdemir and a decision loss to Corey Anderson. The Swede has been in the UFC since 2013 and has fought the likes of Jan Blachowicz, Gegard Mousasi, Ryan Bader, and beat Tyson Pedro and Ovince Saint Preux among others.

Latifi was booked to face Alexander Romanov on February 19 but Romanov was forced out of the scrap with an injury.

With the addition of Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi, UFC Columbus is as follows:

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Ribas

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Tucker Lutz vs. Seung Woo Choi

Montel Jackson vs. Danaa Batgerel

David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Nate Landwehr vs. Lerone Murphy

Marc Diakese vs. Viascheslav Borschev

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

