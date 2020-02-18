Aleksandar Rakic signs new six-fight deal with UFC

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic announced on his social media that he has re-signed with the UFC on a new six-fight contract.

Rakic took to his Instagram to announce the new contract with the world’s leading MMA promotion. Here’s what the 28-year-old Austria native wrote.

“Pleased to announce that I signed a new long term contract with 6 fights in the @ufc . This is the 3rd contract with the company in 2 years. Rocket Time. #ufc #contract #future #rocket #rockettime #mma #nike #swoosh #teamrakic”

Rakic is currently the No. 10 ranked light heavyweight on the UFC roster. He made his promotional debut in 2017, beating Francimar Barroso via decision in his Octagon debut. Rakic followed up that win with another decision victory over Justin Ledet. He then started to show off his knockout power with back-to-back wins over Devin Clark and Jimi Manuwa in his next two fights, the latter which led to Manuwa retiring from mixed martial arts.

At UFC Busan, Rakic got a step up when he fought top contender Volkan Oezdemir. After a close 15-minute battle between the two 205lbers, Oezdemir emerged as the victory via controversial split decision as many felt that Rakic deserved to get his hand raised. Still, it was a very competitive bout and Rakic didn’t drop much in the standings after that loss. In fact, the UFC thought highly enough of his performance to re-sign him for six more fights.

Rakic currently does not have an opponent lined up for his next fight, but looking at the rankings, he seems likely to secure the services of a top-15 light heavyweight to be his next dance partner. A veteran like Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, who is ranked No. 15 on the dot, might just be what the doctor ordered for Rakic his next time out.

Who should Aleksandar Rakic fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/18/2020.