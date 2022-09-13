Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries

Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend.

Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.

The fight served as a featured attraction on the Social Gloves 2 card and Bell scored a vicious fourth-round KO. Following the event, the salaries were released from the California State Athletic Commission and Bell led the way making $250K. Former NBA player Nick Young pocketed $100k while Adrian Peterson made just $15k which is a major surprise.

Some other notable paydays from Social Gloves 2 were pro boxer Jerry Bradford making $920 while Austin McBroom who owns Social Gloves and was the main event just made $10k.

Here are the full Social Gloves 2 salaries (via MMAFighting):

AnEsonGib: $50,000 Austin McBroom: $10,000 Nick Young: $100,000 Malcom Minikon: $25,000 Le’Veon Bell: $250,000 Adrian Peterson: $15,000 Adam Saleh: $100,000 Landon McBroom: $5,000 Chase Demoor: $50,000 Cory Wharton: $45,000 Abimbola Osundairo: $4,200 Marco Deckmann: $1,280 Moises Sixto: $4,000 Jalan Walker: $1,175 Luis Schwenke: $2,000 Jay Silva: $1,500 Trenton Gibson: $1,600 Mathias Radcliffe: $3,440 Darynn Leyva: $2,500 Jerry Bradford: $920

In the main event of Social Gloves 2, AnEsonGib scored a KO win over Austin McBroom. As for Bell, he got the fourth-round KO win over Peterson and says boxing is something he wants to continue doing. It's uncertain if Peterson will step into the ring again. Although Adrian Peterson was only paid $15k, he made an estimated $103 million over his NFL career which went from 2007 to 2021, so hopefully, he wasn't doing boxing for money. As for Bell, in his NFL career which stretched from 2013 to 2021 and both seemed like they are done with football.