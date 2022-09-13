Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries

Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend.
Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
The fight served as a featured attraction on the Social Gloves 2 card and Bell scored a vicious fourth-round KO. Following the event, the salaries were released from the California State Athletic Commission and Bell led the way making $250K. Former NBA player Nick Young pocketed $100k while Adrian Peterson made just $15k which is a major surprise.
Some other notable paydays from Social Gloves 2 were pro boxer Jerry Bradford making $920 while Austin McBroom who owns Social Gloves and was the main event just made $10k.
Here are the full Social Gloves 2 salaries (via MMAFighting):
-
- AnEsonGib: $50,000
- Austin McBroom: $10,000
- Nick Young: $100,000
- Malcom Minikon: $25,000
- Le’Veon Bell: $250,000
- Adrian Peterson: $15,000
- Adam Saleh: $100,000
- Landon McBroom: $5,000
- Chase Demoor: $50,000
- Cory Wharton: $45,000
- Abimbola Osundairo: $4,200
- Marco Deckmann: $1,280
- Moises Sixto: $4,000
- Jalan Walker: $1,175
- Luis Schwenke: $2,000
- Jay Silva: $1,500
- Trenton Gibson: $1,600
- Mathias Radcliffe: $3,440
- Darynn Leyva: $2,500
- Jerry Bradford: $920
In the main event of Social Gloves 2, AnEsonGib scored a KO win over Austin McBroom. As for Bell, he got the fourth-round KO win over Peterson and says boxing is something he wants to continue doing. It’s uncertain if Peterson will step into the ring again.
Although Adrian Peterson was only paid $15k, he made an estimated $103 million over his NFL career which went from 2007 to 2021, so hopefully, he wasn’t doing boxing for money. As for Bell, in his NFL career which stretched from 2013 to 2021 and both seemed like they are done with football.
What do you make of Adrian Peterson making just $15k for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell at Social Gloves 2 on the weekend? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!