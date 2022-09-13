Khamzat Chimaev says Nate Diaz showed his true colors at UFC 279: “I like the people who are real, not fake people who go one way and then go the other way”

Khamzat Chimaev says Nate Diaz showed his true colors at UFC 279.

It was Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) vs Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) in the welterweight main event last Saturday, September 10th at UFC 279.

Wait…. scratch that…..

While both fighters did fight at UFC 279 and both did win, they did not fight each other in Las Vegas this past weekend.

It was to be Khamzat who missed weight and sent the UFC into a tailspin trying to save the Saturday night fights.

At the UFC 279 post fight press conference, Khamzat Chimaev spoke of missing weight and not fighting Nate Diaz saying:

“I’m a real guy. I like the people who are real, not fake people who go one way and then go the other way. I was so mad (for the weight miss). I was thinking without a fight, I’d have to fly back… I wanted to fight. I got to Vegas and did a lot of work for that. I wanted to fight Diaz. I said, ‘I don’t care about my money.’ It’s almost like, I don’t know how much, but a lot of money.”

Continuing ‘Borz’ said (h/t MMANews):

“I said, ‘Give all my money to that guy. Let him just fight with me.’ He was talking about, ‘I’m the gangster’ and all that sh*t. But (if he was), you don’t care about the weight. And they wanna jump on me when I was (alone) backstage. There was 10 guys, I didn’t give up. I wanna fight them. I don’t care about that, weight, and this sh*t.”

Yes, Khamzat Chimaev is claiming that he was willing to hand over his entire purse to Nate Diaz in order to keep their scheduled fight intact. Reiterating that he doesn’t care about weight and Diaz should have gone ahead with the fight regardless of his ‘miss’ on the scale.

Seemingly, Chimaev has fallen from grace with a lot of his fans because he didn’t make weight and showed no remorse, even flipping the audience the bird at UFC 279.

Do you agree with Khamzat’s comments that Diaz should have accepted the fight with him anyway? Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!