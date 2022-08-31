Dana White reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva matchup: “If that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there”

UFC president Dana White has reacted to the rumoured upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva.

In the last few days, reports have been flooding in that suggest Jake Paul will take on his toughest boxing challenge yet on October 29 in the form of Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion has surprised a lot of people since making his transition over into the squared circle and despite being 47 years old, he’s long since been seen as the toughest available challenge for Paul in this strange sub-genre of the sport.

Dana White, as know, isn’t the biggest fan of ‘The Problem Child’ and isn’t particularly interested in answering questions about the YouTuber.

However, when asked to give his thoughts on a possible showdown between Paul and ‘The Spider’, he actually noted that it’s almost certainly going to be Jake’s toughest challenge to date.

advertisement - continue reading below

“I don’t give a s***, but, if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, if that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there, regardless of how old Anderson is. That’s a real fight.”

Anderson’s speed and precision have left many wondering whether or not he could’ve become a world champion in the boxing realm if he’d made the move over from mixed martial arts sooner than he did.

Paul was previously scheduled to take on Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr but after both bouts were cancelled, he’s now seemingly taking a huge leap of faith in what could prove to be a defining moment in his career.

advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Dana White regarding the booking of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva? Who are you backing to get the victory if they do fight in October? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!