UFC Busan | Pro fighters make their picks for Frankie Edgar vs. the Korean Zombie

In the final UFC card of the year and the decade, the Octagon will touch down in Busan, South Korea. The UFC Busan main event pairs short-notice replacement, Frankie Edgar against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Heading into the fight, Edgar is a +145 underdog while Jung is a -175 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority believe Chan Sung Jung will get his hand raised at home.

Here’s what that had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Frankie Edgar vs. Korean Zombie:

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion: I think Korean Zombie gets it done. I think he finds Frankie’s chin. I’m a fan of Frankie but I think Zombie catches him and wins it.

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, Bellator flyweight champion: I like Korean Zombie in that fight especially him fighting at home.

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: Wow, this one is going to be a good fight and hard to call. But, I think Korean Zombie gets this one.

Irene Aldana, UFC bantamweight: I think Korean Zombie wins in front of the hometown crowd. Also hard to pick on Edgar going on short-notice.

Tanner Boser, UFC heavyweight: Man that is a crazy fight. I’ve been a big fan of both guys for a long time. They are two of my favorite fighters, but I think Frankie gets it done.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I like this last-minute match change. Korean Zombie is tough and great on the ground. Frankie Edgar is quick to the punch and has great footwork. I see Frankie sticking and moving and scoring well-timed takedowns to win close rounds. Edgar by decision.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I think Korean Zombie wins by TKO in the fifth round.

***

Fighters picking Frankie Edgar: Tanner Boser, Steven Peterson

Fighters picking Korean Zombie: Alexander Volkanovski, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, Gilbert Burns, Irene Aldana, Max Griffin

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/19/2019.