UFC Vegas 90 Results: Damon Jackson defeats Alexander Hernandez (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 results, including the co-main event between Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson.

Hernandez (14-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Bill Algeo in his previous Octagon appearance this past October. Prior to that setback, the 31-year-old was coming off a win over UFC veteran Jim Miller.

Meanwhile, Damon Jackson (22-6-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s co-main event looking to get back in the win column after losing his past two fights to Dan Ige and Billy Quarantillo respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Jackson had strung together a four-fight win streak.

‘The Great Ape’ missed the featherweight limit by one and a half pounds on Friday and was subsequently fined 20% of his purse which will go to Jackson.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 90 co-main event begins and Alexander Hernandez leaps in with an overhand right that misses the mark. He lands a nice low kick and then comes forward with one to the body. Damon Jackson circles out and then throws a right hand. Hernandez answers with a low kick. Jackson replies with two lock kicks of his own. Another good low kick from Jackson. Hernandez attempts to return fire, but Damon catches his kick and forces him to the fence. Jackson moves to the back. He lands some good knees to the back of the left thigh of ‘The Great Ape’. Alexander Hernandez explodes and is able to break free from the clinch. He immediately lands a big right hand. Damon Jackson answers with one of his own. He proceeds to force the clinch and push Hernandez against the cage. Some good knees now from Jackson. He’s landed eight so far. Damon dives on a double leg and is able to slam Alexander down to the floor. Jackson is on top but battling to maintain position. Hernandez scrambles up just as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 90 co-main event begins and both men connect with good low kicks to start. Damon Jackson with a nice kick to the body. Alexander Hernandez explodes forward with a 1-2. Jackson rolls to his right and lands a kick to the body. He follows that up with a pair of calf kicks. Hernandez just misses with a right and Jackson counters with a left hook. Alexander is bleeding from the nose now. Another good counter right from Jackson. He lands a good kick to the body. ‘The Great Ape’ answers with a body shot. A low kick now from Alexander Hernandez. A calf kick in return for Jackson. Good left hands connect seemingly simultaneously. Jackson pressuring now. He dives on a double leg and is able to get the fight to the ground. Hernandez still has a hold of his body but will likely give up top position here. He does and Damon Jackson immediately moves to his back. He looks for a rear-naked choke. Hernandez defends. Some good shots from Damon to close out the round.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 90 co-headliner begins and Alexander Hernandez lands a big right hand that drops Damon Jackson. He immediately jumps all over him with ground and pound. He looks to move for an arm-triangle choke. He uses that threat to move to full mount position. Jackson rolls but gives up his back. Jackson scrambles up to his feet and lands a good knee. Hernandez forces the clinch. Jackson is able to take the fight to the floor and immediately takes the back of ‘The Great Ape’. Big shots from back position by Jackson. He eventually gets shaken off and we are back to standing in the clinch. Jackson drops down for a single leg but can’t get it. The fighters continue to battle for position in the clinch. Hernandez with some decent shoulder shots. Jackson goes to the body with a pair of knees. Big shots from both men to finish the fight.

The Leech is BACK in the win column 😤@DamonBJackson comes out on top of another back and forth battle! #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/wldexkVcSV — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2024

Official UFC Vegas 90 Results: Damon Jackson def. Alexander Hernandez by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

