UFC Vegas 80 Bonus Report: Bobby Green one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green.

The highly anticipated lightweight main event proved to be a short-lived affair. Bobby Green connected with a straight left early in the opening round which sent Grant Dawson crashing to the Octagon canvas. From there, ‘King’ proceeded to unload some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and stop the contest.

UFC Vegas 80 was co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Joe Pyfer taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan. The bout resulted in a second-round submission victory for the Philadelphia native, as Pyfer put Alhassan too sleep with an arm triangle choke.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Bobby Green earned an extra $50k for his first-round stoppage victory over Grant Dawson in tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 main event. (see that here).

Performance of the night: Joe Pyfer pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan (see that here).

Performance of the night: Drew Dober earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Ricky Glenn.

Performance of the night: Nate Maness pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Mateus Mendonca.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!