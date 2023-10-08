Bellator 300 Results: Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Bellator 300 results, including the featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano.

Cyborg (27-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a six-fight winning streak, which includes four straight title defenses. Justino most recently competed at Bellator 279, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe.

Meanwhile, Cat Zingano (14-5 MMA) enters the title fight sporting a four-fight winning streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Leah McCourt at Bellator 293.

Round one of the Bellator 300 co-main event begins and Cat Zingano lands a low kick. Cris Cyborg comes forward with a flurry. Nothing connects but she clinches up and scores a throw. Back on the feet and Cyborg is back to work. She cracks Zingano with some big punches. Cat looks to shoot in for a takedown, but Justino avoids and takes her to the canvas. Big shots from the champion now. She is looking to end this fight. The referee has seen enough and this one is all over! WOW!

Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano in the first round 🔥 #Bellator300 pic.twitter.com/pfFajrMKyj — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 8, 2023

Official Bellator 300 Result: Cris Cyborg def. Cat Zingano via TKO in Round 1

