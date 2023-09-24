Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79

By Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring Rafael Fiziev taking on Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC

Fiziev (12-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje back in March of this year. Prior to that setback, ‘Ataman’ was on a six-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Renato Moicano, Brad Riddell and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (23-2 MMA) had most previously competed in March of this year, where he earned a split decision victory over Jalin Turner. Prior to that win, the former KSW champion had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 main event did not result in the exciting finish most fans were hoping for. Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev went back and forth in the standup in round one, with ‘Ataman’ appearing to land the more significant shots. After getting up from an early takedown in round two, Fiziev threw a kick that connected with the elbow of Gamrot. That strike caused an injury to Fiziev, who immediately hit the canvas in agony. ‘Gamer’ followed up with a couple of shots before the referee eventually stepped in to call a stop to the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 79 Results: Mateusz Gamrot def. Rafael Fiziev via TKO (knee injury) in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Fiziev vs. Gamrot’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Mateusz Gamrot defeating Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79:

Who would you like to see Mateusz Gamrot fight next following his victory over Rafael Fiziev this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Mateusz Gamrot Rafael Fiziev UFC UFC Vegas 79

