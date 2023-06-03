UFC Vegas 74: ‘Kara-France vs. Albazi’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi.

Kara-France (24-10 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 277, where he suffered a TKO loss to Brandon Moreno in a bout for the promotion‘s interim flyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Don’t Blink’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Rogerio Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt.

Meanwhile, Amir Albazi (16-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Alessandro Costa this past December. ‘The Prince’ has gone 4-0 inside of the Octagon since making his UFC debut in July of 2020.

UFC Vegas 74 is co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Alex Caceres taking on Daniel Pineda.

Caceres (20-13 MMA) has gone 6-1 over his past seven Octagon appearances, his most recent resulting in a TKO victory over Julian Erosa. ‘Bruce Leeroy’ will be fighting for the first time this calendar year tonight in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Daniel Pineda (28-14 MMA) most recently competed back in March of this year, earning a second-round submission victory over Tucker Lutz. The 37-year-old has gone 6-1 over his past seven fights overall.

Also featured on tonight’s fight card are seasoned veterans Jim Miller and Andrei Arlovski.

Miller (35-17 MMA) will be taking on Jesse Butler in a lightweight contest, while Arlovski (34-21 MMA) faces Don’Tale Mayes at heavyweight.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 74 Main Card (9 pm EST on ESPN+)

125lbs: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi –

145lbs: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda –

155lbs: Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler –

125lbs: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano –

125lbs: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza –

170lbs: Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov –

UFC Vegas 74 Prelims (6 pm EST on ESPN+)

135lbs: Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos –

265lbs: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes –

135lbs: John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov –

155lbs: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov –

115lbs: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed –

135lbs: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda –

205lbs: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC fights?