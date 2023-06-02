Daniel Pineda expects to KO Alex Caceres in the “first or second round” at UFC Vegas 74

By Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Daniel Pineda wasn’t sure if he was going to fight again after his UFC San Antonio win.

Daniel Pineda

The fight was Pineda’s last on his contract and he admits he said he thought about retiring if the UFC didn’t pay him what he wanted. However, just days after his win, the UFC offered him a new five-fight deal which he was pleased to sign.

“They literally hit us up the next day and my manager started talking and everything went well and now we got a five-fight deal… I’m more excited to go fight now,” Pineda said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Pineda re-signed with the UFC, he thought he would return near the end of summer. However, he was offered a fight against the 15th-ranked featherweight in Alex Caceres at UFC Vegas 74 which he couldn’t turn down.

“I was excited, he has been around for a long time, he pretty much started his career in the UFC,” Pineda said. “It’s exciting to fight someone like that, that has been in the UFC. I got more fights than him but he has like more than double the UFC fights I do. That says something, he has fought the best for a long time.”

Entering the scrap, Daniel Pineda knows Alex Caceres is durable and lengthy fighter which makes him hard to hit. Yet, he is confident in his power and believes he will be able to end this fight rather quickly and become the first person to KO Caceres since 2015 which is the only time he’s lost by knockout.

“We are working on a lot of jiu-jitsu stuff so that’s there. We know he’s a good striker, it just depends on what he comes with that day. I’m either going to knock him out or I’m going to submit him, it depends on where he wants the fight to be. Can he stop my shot? If I can’t take him down I’m going to knock him out,” Pineda said. “I know he has good jits but I feel like I have more power, he’s longer and faster, I just need to get my hands on him… I’m not going to look past this guy, I’m going to go in there and I’ve been working on my cardio a lot. My goal is to finish him in the first two rounds, I want to have that 29th finish.”

If Pineda does indeed get the knockout win over Caceres at UFC Vegas 74, he isn’t sure what is next but knows it will likely be another ranked opponent.

“It puts me 15th and there are all killers up there… It’s whoever they put in front of me,” Pineda concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Exclusive MMA Interviews UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier confident he'll finish Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 to win BMF belt: "I'm going to be brilliant"

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023
Curtis Blaydes
Jailton Almeida

UFC returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil for Fight Night card with Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida as the main event

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

The UFC is returning to Sao Paulo, Brazil in November and the promotion has its main event.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland explains why he's fighting "no name" Abus Magomedov: "UFC, that's f****d up"

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Sean Strickland has opened up on why he is fighting unranked Abus Magomedov in the main event of a Fight Night card on July 1.

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad sees similarities between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor: “He wants the attention”

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023

Belal Muhammad says he sees similarities between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul, Ben Askren
Jake Paul

Randy Couture hopes the PFL doesn't "protect" Jake Paul when he eventually makes his MMA debut

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Randy Couture is hoping that when Jake Paul does compete in MMA it won’t just be a walkover fight for him.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier disagrees with Justin Gaethje’s assessment that the BMF belt is stupid: “I like it”

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023
Daniel Cormier, UFC
The Ultimate Fighter

Daniel Cormier shares his picks for Top 5 contestants in TUF history

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023

Daniel Cormier is sharing his picks for the Top 5 contestants in TUF history.

Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 73, UFC
UFC

Mackenzie Dern details how she utilized her personal struggles as motivation in win over Angela Hill: “I was unleashing anger”

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023

Mackenzie Dern is detailing how she utilized her personal struggles as motivation in last month’s win over Angela Hill.

Colby Covington
Conor McGregor

Colby Covington hopes to lineup a fight with Conor McGregor after dethroning Leon Edwards: “I have nothing but respect and admiration”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Colby Covington has expressed interest in a potential fight with Conor McGregor if he’s able to get past Leon Edwards.

Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen discusses the UFC’s heavyweight landscape following Francis Ngannou’s departure to PFL: “Francis has never drawn”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the UFC heavyweight division after Francis Ngannou’s move to PFL was confirmed.