Coach is confident that former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt can return to title contention: “If it comes GSP style, awesome”

Coach Dewey Cooper is confident that former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt can return to title contention.

Cody Garbrandt (13-5 MMA) most recently defeated Trevin Jones (13-10 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 285. The unanimous decision victory was a much-needed win after having lost 5 of his last 6 fights coming into the match with ‘5 Star’.

‘No Love’ held the UFC bantamweight title back in 2016 after defeating Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) at UFC 207.

The 31-year-old fighter recently moved to Las Vegas to train at Xtreme Couture and his coach, Dewey Cooper, is affirming Garbrandt’s story ‘is not over’.

Speaking to ‘MMA Underground’, coach Cooper spoke about Cody Garbrandt:

“He’s still in his prime. He’s actually in the midst of his prime. So, people trying to write him off, the story isn’t over, and the ship has not sailed. Cody ‘No Love’ is a special guy. People really underestimate how athletic he is. He’s a quick-switch track runner who happens to be a fighter.”

Continuing Cooper said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Of course, he wrestled his whole life and all of that, but he has real athletic ability. Sometimes when people rise so fast and so suddenly and that fame hits them, if their priorities aren’t in order and if their life gets a little dismal, everything can come tumbling down.”

Concluding, the coach asserts Cody Garbrandt just has to ‘win’:

“Simply your mind, and that’s the simplification that we worked on, just win. W-I-N, just win. If it comes exciting, awesome. If it comes GSP style, awesome, At the end of the day get your God damn hand raised, and we’ll be more spectacular next time.”

And win he may, as Garbrandt is scheduled to fight Mario Bautista (12-2 MMA) on Saturday, August 19th at UFC 292 which takes place at the TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Do you agree with coach Cooper’s analogy concerning his fighter, Garbrandt? Do you think ‘No Love’ can defeat Bautista this summer?