Coach is confident that former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt can return to title contention: “If it comes GSP style, awesome”

By Susan Cox - June 3, 2023

Coach Dewey Cooper is confident that former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt can return to title contention.

Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw

Cody Garbrandt (13-5 MMA) most recently defeated Trevin Jones (13-10 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 285. The unanimous decision victory was a much-needed win after having lost 5 of his last 6 fights coming into the match with ‘5 Star’.

‘No Love’ held the UFC bantamweight title back in 2016 after defeating Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) at UFC 207.

The 31-year-old fighter recently moved to Las Vegas to train at Xtreme Couture and his coach, Dewey Cooper, is affirming Garbrandt’s story ‘is not over’.

Speaking to ‘MMA Underground’, coach Cooper spoke about Cody Garbrandt:

“He’s still in his prime. He’s actually in the midst of his prime. So, people trying to write him off, the story isn’t over, and the ship has not sailed. Cody ‘No Love’ is a special guy. People really underestimate how athletic he is. He’s a quick-switch track runner who happens to be a fighter.”

Continuing Cooper said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Of course, he wrestled his whole life and all of that, but he has real athletic ability. Sometimes when people rise so fast and so suddenly and that fame hits them, if their priorities aren’t in order and if their life gets a little dismal, everything can come tumbling down.”

Concluding, the coach asserts Cody Garbrandt just has to ‘win’:

“Simply your mind, and that’s the simplification that we worked on, just win. W-I-N, just win. If it comes exciting, awesome. If it comes GSP style, awesome, At the end of the day get your God damn hand raised, and we’ll be more spectacular next time.”

And win he may, as Garbrandt is scheduled to fight Mario Bautista (12-2 MMA) on Saturday, August 19th at UFC 292 which takes place at the TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Do you agree with coach Cooper’s analogy concerning his fighter, Garbrandt? Do you think ‘No Love’ can defeat Bautista this summer?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cody Garbrandt UFC

Related

Ben Askren, Conor McGregor

Ben Askren scoffs at Conor McGregor’s claim that he plans on fighting 3 or 4 times in the next year: “That’s crazy talk”

Susan Cox - June 3, 2023
Chris Daukaus
UFC

UFC 289 takes another hit as Chris Daukaus is forced to withdraw due to injury

Susan Cox - June 3, 2023

UFC 289 has taken another hit as Chris Daukaus has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight due to injury.

UFC Hall of Fame
Randy Couture

Randy Couture shares the favorite memory from his legendary MMA career

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2023

Randy Couture is the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion and has tons of memories from his career, yet one stands out from the rest.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje believes a win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 earns him a lightweight title shot

Cole Shelton - June 2, 2023

Justin Gaethje expects to fight for UFC gold again should he gets past Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 291.

Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier reacts to UFC 291 being on the same night as Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford: “I think fans might buy both”

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2023

Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on UFC 291 taking place on the same night as Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford.

Jim Miller

Jim Miller receives new opponent for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 74 event after Jared Gordon was forced to withdraw

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2023
UFC

Renato Moicano was not impressed with Nate Jennerman crying on the very first episode of TUF 31: “He ain’t about the life”

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2023

UFC fighter Renato Moicano has ripped into Nate Jennerman for crying on the first episode of the new Ultimate Fighter season.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier will be "25 minutes of hell"

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Justin Gaethje knows his UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier for the BMF belt won’t be easy.

Daniel Pineda
UFC

Daniel Pineda expects to KO Alex Caceres in the "first or second round" at UFC Vegas 74

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Daniel Pineda wasn’t sure if he was going to fight again after his UFC San Antonio win.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier confident he'll finish Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 to win BMF belt: "I'm going to be brilliant"

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Dustin Poirier believes he will finish Justin Gaethje again at UFC 291.