UFC Vegas 107: ‘Barber vs. Blanchfield’ Live Results and Highlights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event, a 10-bout fight card headlined by Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield.

Barber (14-2 MMA) will be returning after a 14-month layoff due to health issues. ‘The Future’ last competed at UFC 299 in March of 2024, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Cerminara. That win marked her 6th in a row.

Meanwhile, Erin Blanchfield (13-2 MMA) most recently competed inside of the Octagon this past November in Edmonton, Canada, where she outpointed Rose Namajunas on route to a unanimous decision victory. Prior to that win, ‘Cold Blooded’ was coming off a decision loss to recent title challenger Manon Fiorot.

UFC Vegas 107 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein.

Gamrot (24-3 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column this evening in Nevada, this after suffering a split decision loss to Dan Hooker in his most recent effort last August at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. Prior to that setback, ‘Gamer’ had put together a 3-fight winning streak, which included victories over Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Ludovit Klein (23-4-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event on a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Paris last September. ‘Mr. Highlight’ has gone 6-0-1 over his past seven Octagon appearances overall.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 main card lineup is a light heavyweight bout between Dustin Jacoby and Bruno Lopes.

Jacoby (20-9-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC Tampa event, where he scored a third-round knockout victory over Vitor Petrino (see that here). That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Hanyak’, who had previously suffered defeats to Alonzo Menifield and Dominick Reyes.

Meanwhile, Bruno Lopes (14-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘Brunao’ made his Octagon debt this past January, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Magomed Gadzhiyasulov.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 107 Main Card (9pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield –

155 lbs.: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein –

170 lbs.: Billy Ray Goff vs. Ramiz Brahimaj –

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes –

145 lbs.: Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson –

185 lbs.: Zachary Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic –

UFC Vegas 107 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Allen Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho –

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh –

155 lbs.: Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell –

115 lbs.: Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean – Ardelean def. dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Who are you picking tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 main event between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield?