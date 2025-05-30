Sean O’Malley reveals UFC fight that made him realize he was living out his MMA dreams

Sean O’Malley looks back on UFC war with Petr Yan

“Petr Yan’s still probably one of the most scariest dudes in the division,” O’Malley said on Israel Adesanya’s Young Man Ramble show. “Like, Merab [Dvalishvili is] one of the best at winning fights. Petr Yan is someone that’s going to f*cking elbow you, knock you out, hurt you, cut you, beat the f*ck out of you. … When we were fighting in Abu Dhabi, I think when we walked past him, what did he say? ‘I’m going to eat you’ or something.

“That one I was, like, ‘Holy f*ck. This is the shit I dreamed of,'” O’Malley added. “I was ranked 11, he was ranked No. 1. It was crazy because literally No. 2 through 10 were all fighting each other. The only person in the division after the Pedro Munhoz fight – it was a no-contest, I supposedly eye-poked him – it was Petr Yan. It was like, this is it. This is the f*cking time.”

After his career-changing win over Yan, Sean O’Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling to claim the UFC bantamweight title. “Suga” then defended his belt with a decision win over Marlon “Chito” Vera. He ultimately lost the belt to Dvalishvili last September.

He will run it back with Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 317 on June 7 in Newark, NJ.