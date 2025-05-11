Valentina Shevchenko hopes Manon Fiorot doesn’t follow through with UFC 315 bet
Valentina Shevchenko emerged victorious over Manon Fiorot on Saturday, but she doesn’t want her UFC 315 opponent to hold up her end of a bet.
Shevchenko was able to overcome the size advantage that the challenger had. When Fiorot was able to win the grappling exchanges, she couldn’t muster up much damage. This allowed Shevchenko to take over the fight with her pinpoint striking, earning her a unanimous decision win.
“Bullet” isn’t interested in seeing Fiorot walk away from pro MMA competition over a bet.
Shevchenko Urges Fiorot to Ditch Bet
During the UFC 315 post-fight press conference, Valentina Shevchenko said she’d rather see Manon Fiorot’s career continue (via MMAFighting).
“To be very clear, before the fight Manon [suggested] that if she won, I retire,” Shevchenko said. “I responded to her, if I won, she retires. So I completely don’t want her to retire. This is what I really don’t want her to follow her words because I feel it’s unfair for the fighter because someone put [the words] in her mouth to promote the fight or something like that and now she feels she has to retire? No, don’t follow your words, please stay fighting.”
Shevchenko then shared what made the difference in her successful title defense against Fiorot.
“During my fighting career, my main partner, one of the main partners was my sister and she’s southpaw,” Shevchenko said. “Her kicks and her punches are incomparable. So the speed, the power, and everything and working with her during all these years is kind of like, now when Manon throws the kicks, I kind of see them from very, very far.”
Shevchenko hasn’t committed to what could be next for her. She mentioned a potential title defense against Natalia Silva or a super fight against UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship Zhang Weili. What the UFC brass decide to do next remains to be seen.
