Dan Hooker provides update following second hand surgery

By Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has provided an update on his current status following his second hand surgery.

Dan Hooker

As we know, Dan Hooker is the definition of a warrior. He has been involved in some of the craziest wars we’ve ever seen in the lightweight division, and despite some of his setbacks, he’s still viewed as a top star at 155 pounds. Unfortunately, after an injury that led to his scheduled bout with Justin Gaethje being called off, ‘Hangman’ is on the outside looking in once again as he continues his recovery.

RELATED: UFC fighter Dan Hooker suffers injury setback: ‘I need a second surgery on my hand’

He recently revealed that he had to have a second surgery on his hand, raising more questions about when he could return to the Octagon. There are so many exciting matchups out there for Hooker to try and take advantage of, but of course, he needs to be fit and healthy first.

In a recent video posted to his Instagram story, Hooker spoke candidly about the surgery and what’s next for him.

 

Hooker provides update following second hand surgery

“I just had a second hand surgery today. Nothing major, I just had too much scar tissue in the joints so they just went in there and just like cleaned it out. It was pretty freaky, they kept me awake for the first half of the surgery, and I remember kinda coming to. There was the curtain, then I pulled the curtain down, had a look and I was watching them do it.

“They were cutting into my hand you could see the screws and stuff. I was awake for a bit, then I was like, nah this kinda hurts now [laughing]. Then then knocked me out for the second half of it. But all good, sweet as, I’ll be back to it in no time.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dan Hooker UFC

