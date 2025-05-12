Dan Hooker provides update following second hand surgery

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has provided an update on his current status following his second hand surgery.

As we know, Dan Hooker is the definition of a warrior. He has been involved in some of the craziest wars we’ve ever seen in the lightweight division, and despite some of his setbacks, he’s still viewed as a top star at 155 pounds. Unfortunately, after an injury that led to his scheduled bout with Justin Gaethje being called off, ‘Hangman’ is on the outside looking in once again as he continues his recovery.

He recently revealed that he had to have a second surgery on his hand, raising more questions about when he could return to the Octagon. There are so many exciting matchups out there for Hooker to try and take advantage of, but of course, he needs to be fit and healthy first.

In a recent video posted to his Instagram story, Hooker spoke candidly about the surgery and what’s next for him.