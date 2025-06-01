UFC Vegas 107 Results: Dustin Jacoby KO’s Bruno Lopes (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Dustin Jacoby and Bruno Lopes.

Jacoby (21-9-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC Tampa event, where he scored a third-round knockout victory over Vitor Petrino (see that here). That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Hanyak’, who had previously suffered defeats to Alonzo Menifield and Dominick Reyes.

Meanwhile, Bruno Lopes (14-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘Brunao’ made his Octagon debt this past January, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Magomed Gadzhiyasulov.

Round one of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Bruno Lopes quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Dustin Jacoby circles to his right along the cage. Lopes with an outside low kick that lands. Jacoby pawing with his jab. Another low kick from Lopes. He throws a right to the body. Now one over the top. Jacoby with a low kick in return. He lands a stiff left jab and Lopes goes down to a knee. He pops up but Dustin is all over him with shots. He pushes him against the cage and lands some huge shots. He continues the onslaught and finally Bruno Lopes keels over. What a performance from Dustin Jacoby!

Official UFC Vegas 107 Results: Dustin Jacoby def. Bruno Lopes via KO (punches) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Jacoby fight next following his KO victory over Lopes this evening in Las Vegas?

