Two fights nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts

Two fights have been nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts.

UFC Fight Night Almeida vs. Lewis takes place tomorrow, Saturday, November 4th at the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in São Paulo, Brazil.

Weigh-Ins took place today at the UFC host hotel in São Paulo where three fighters missed weight, resulting in changes to the UFC lineup, including two cancellations.

Ismael Bonfim (19-4 MMA) has been removed from his lightweight bout with Vinc Pichel (14-3 MMA). The bout has been cancelled for this weekend.

Bonfim was set to open the UFC Sao Paulo main card against Pichel, but Bonfim missed the non-title limit by 3.5 pounds at 159.5. Pichel, the last fighter to come to the scale during the two-hour official weigh-ins missed the mark as well, at 157 pounds. Pichel was given an extra hour to cut the additional weight and did make weight at 155.5 pounds. Regardless the fight was scrapped.

Victor Hugo (24-4 MMA) has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Daniel Marcos (15-0 MMA). That bout has been cancelled from the card as well.

UFC newcomer Hugo was heavy for his bantamweight fight against Marcos in the prelims. Hugo came in at 138.5 pounds and ultimately that fight was scrapped as well.

It should also be noted that Eduarda Moura (9-0 MMA) weighed in well above the women’s strawweight limit and will forfeit 30% or her purse to her opponent Montserrat Ruiz (10-3 MMA). That fight will proceed at catchweight.

The UFC Sao Paulo main event will feature Jailton Almeida (19-2 MMA) going up against two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA).

Will you be watching tomorrow night?

Who are your picks for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!