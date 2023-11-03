Two fights nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts

By Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Two fights have been nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts.

Vinc Pichel

UFC Fight Night Almeida vs. Lewis takes place tomorrow, Saturday, November 4th at the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in São Paulo, Brazil.

Weigh-Ins took place today at the UFC host hotel in São Paulo where three fighters missed weight, resulting in changes to the UFC lineup, including two cancellations.

  • Ismael Bonfim (19-4 MMA) has been removed from his lightweight bout with Vinc Pichel (14-3 MMA). The bout has been cancelled for this weekend.

Bonfim was set to open the UFC Sao Paulo main card against Pichel, but Bonfim missed the non-title limit by 3.5 pounds at 159.5. Pichel, the last fighter to come to the scale during the two-hour official weigh-ins missed the mark as well, at 157 pounds. Pichel was given an extra hour to cut the additional weight and did make weight at 155.5 pounds. Regardless the fight was scrapped.

  • Victor Hugo (24-4 MMA) has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Daniel Marcos (15-0 MMA). That bout has been cancelled from the card as well.

UFC newcomer Hugo was heavy for his bantamweight fight against Marcos in the prelims. Hugo came in at 138.5 pounds and ultimately that fight was scrapped as well.

It should also be noted that Eduarda Moura (9-0 MMA) weighed in well above the women’s strawweight limit and will forfeit 30% or her purse to her opponent Montserrat Ruiz (10-3 MMA). That fight will proceed at catchweight.

UFC Fight Night 231, UFC Sao Paulo, Jailton Almeida, Derrick Lewis, UFC, Results

The UFC Sao Paulo main event will feature Jailton Almeida (19-2 MMA) going up against two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA).

Will you be watching tomorrow night?

Who are your picks for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Ismael Bonfim UFC UFC Sao Paulo Vinc Pichel

Related

Edson Barboza, Paul Felder

Photos | Edson Barboza shares wild facial transformation following war with Sodiq Yusuff

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Dana White
Francis Ngannou

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

The UFC CEO, Dana White, has reacted to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match.

UFC Fight Night 231, UFC Sao Paulo, Jailton Almeida, Derrick Lewis, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC Fight Night 231: ‘Almeida vs. Lewis’ Weigh-in Results - 4 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

UFC Fight Night 231 weigh-ins took place today at the UFC host hotel in Sao Paulo.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
UFC

Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill shares his take on the top 5 boxers in MMA

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has listed his top five boxers in mixed martial arts.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch rejects notion that Islam Makhachev would “run through” Justin Gaethje: “I wouldn't be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out”

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch has rejected the idea that Islam Makhachev would run through Justin Gaethje.

CM Punk

Unsealed UFC lawsuit documents reveal CM Punk’s payday for Octagon debut

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023
Jailton Almeida
UFC

Jailton Almeida reveals plan to call out Ciryl Gane after he beats Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Jailton Almeida already has a name in mind should he beat Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo.

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis
Jailton Almeida

Pro fighters make their picks for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, heavyweight contenders collide as Jailton Almeida takes on Derrick Lewis. Heading into the fight, Almeida is a massive -530 favorite while ‘The Black Beast’ is a +360 underdog on FanDuel.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis claims he was "tricked" into fighting Jailton Almeida in Brazil: "I didn’t want to fight here"

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Derrick Lewis says he never wanted to fight in Brazil and was tricked into accepting his bout against Jailton Almeida.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera go back and forth after 'Sugar' discusses boxing: "Defend that belt McGregor wannabe"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera have re-ignited their war of words.