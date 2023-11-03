Photos | Edson Barboza shares wild facial transformation following war with Sodiq Yusuff

Edson Barboza is sharing his wild facial transformation following his war with Sodiq Yusuff.

Barboza (24-11 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Sodiq Yusuff (13-3 MMA) by unanimous decision on Saturday, October 14th at UFC Fight Night 230 which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Along with the win, Barboza received a ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus, his ninth, which set a new UFC record.

At the post-fight press interview, Edson Barboza spoke about the early moments of the battle saying:

“I was really dizzy. I didn’t know if I was in the gym or the house or playing with the kids. I didn’t know what the f**k was going on.”

The 37-year-old went to war with Yusuff and has the scars to prove it. The Brazilian, while suffering a lot of damage, refused to surrender and ultimately got the win.

Edson Barboza recently posted a series of photos capturing the damage he sustained and the subsequent healing process to ‘Instagram‘ with the caption:

“New in six days! Love my job.”

Obviously although cut, bruised and bloody, the fighter is now back to his good looking self.

With his latest victory, Barboza is now two in a row, as he defeated Billy Quarantillo (18-5 MMA) last April via KO.

As for what is next for Edson Barboza, there’s no shortage of lightweight fighters and he will likely get someone who is rated in the top 10.

Who would you like to see Barboza battle next in the cage?

