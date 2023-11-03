Photos | Edson Barboza shares wild facial transformation following war with Sodiq Yusuff

By Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Edson Barboza is sharing his wild facial transformation following his war with Sodiq Yusuff.

Edson Barboza, Paul Felder

Barboza (24-11 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Sodiq Yusuff (13-3 MMA) by unanimous decision on Saturday, October 14th at UFC Fight Night 230 which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Along with the win, Barboza received a ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus, his ninth, which set a new UFC record.

At the post-fight press interview, Edson Barboza spoke about the early moments of the battle saying:

“I was really dizzy. I didn’t know if I was in the gym or the house or playing with the kids. I didn’t know what the f**k was going on.”

The 37-year-old went to war with Yusuff and has the scars to prove it. The Brazilian, while suffering a lot of damage, refused to surrender and ultimately got the win.

Edson Barboza recently posted a series of photos capturing the damage he sustained and the subsequent healing process to ‘Instagram‘ with the caption:

“New in six days! Love my job.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edson Barboza Jr (@edsonbarbozajr)

Obviously although cut, bruised and bloody, the fighter is now back to his good looking self.

With his latest victory, Barboza is now two in a row, as he defeated Billy Quarantillo (18-5 MMA) last April via KO.

As for what is next for Edson Barboza, there’s no shortage of lightweight fighters and he will likely get someone who is rated in the top 10.

Who would you like to see Barboza battle next in the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Edson Barboza UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023
UFC Fight Night 231, UFC Sao Paulo, Jailton Almeida, Derrick Lewis, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC Fight Night 231: ‘Almeida vs. Lewis’ Weigh-in Results - 4 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

UFC Fight Night 231 weigh-ins took place today at the UFC host hotel in Sao Paulo.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
UFC

Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill shares his take on the top 5 boxers in MMA

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has listed his top five boxers in mixed martial arts.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch rejects notion that Islam Makhachev would “run through” Justin Gaethje: “I wouldn't be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out”

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch has rejected the idea that Islam Makhachev would run through Justin Gaethje.

CM Punk
Mickey Gall

Unsealed UFC lawsuit documents reveal CM Punk’s payday for Octagon debut

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

As per recently unsealed Zuffa documents, CM Punk received a big payday for his Octagon debut back in 2016.

Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida reveals plan to call out Ciryl Gane after he beats Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023
Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis
Jailton Almeida

Pro fighters make their picks for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, heavyweight contenders collide as Jailton Almeida takes on Derrick Lewis. Heading into the fight, Almeida is a massive -530 favorite while ‘The Black Beast’ is a +360 underdog on FanDuel.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis claims he was "tricked" into fighting Jailton Almeida in Brazil: "I didn’t want to fight here"

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Derrick Lewis says he never wanted to fight in Brazil and was tricked into accepting his bout against Jailton Almeida.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera go back and forth after 'Sugar' discusses boxing: "Defend that belt McGregor wannabe"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera have re-ignited their war of words.

Paul Felder
UFC

Paul Felder officially re-enters USADA testing pool but is "just in case" he decides to return

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder is back in USADA, but that doesn’t mean a return is confirmed.