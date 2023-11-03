Vinc Pichel says he “decided to take away” Ismael Bonfim’s “ability to fight and make money” after the Brazilian missed weight

Vinc Pichel has opened up on why he declined to fight Ismael Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo after the Brazilian missed weight.

Pichel was set to fight for the first time on Saturday at UFC Sao Paulo since April of 2022 when he lost to Mark Madsen. Since then, he had hip surgery but was finally ready to fight and was looking forward to it.

However, on Friday, Bonfim weighed in at 159.5 pounds and didn’t attempt to cut additional weight. Pichel, meanwhile, missed weight on his first attempt but used the extra hour to make the 156lbs limit.

After seeing that Ismael Bonfim didn’t even try to make the weight, Vinc Pichel declined to fight him and said it was due to the Brazilian’s unprofessionalism.

“So as you know my fight is cancelled. My opponent didn’t even try to make weight and I decided to take away his ability to fight and make money for this unprofessionalism which I’m sure he regrets. I am huge on self-responsibility and he showed none by his actions and by missing weight by so much so I decided to give him some for his actions. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited to watch me throw down and also happy to ruin parlays against me at the same time. In my 15+ year career, I have never missed weight. If you are upset about my decision, I’m sorry but there is no one else to blame but my opponent. You will see me fight again soon!,” Vinc Pichel wrote.

Pichel is 14-3 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Mark Madsen. Prior to that, ‘From Hell’ was on a three-fight win streak as he beat Austin Hubbard, Jim Miller, and Roosevelt Roberts, all by decision.

With Vinc Pichel and Ismael Bonfim off, UFC Sao Paulo is now down to 11 fights.