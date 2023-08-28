UFC Paris down to 10 bouts after two fight cancellations

UFC Paris is now down to a total of 10 fights.

The Octagon is set for the second-ever event in France after MMA was legalized in the country in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the UFC wasn’t able to make their first stop in Paris until September of last year. In the debut event, Ciryl Gane beat Tai Tuivasa by knockout which got him the title fight against Jon Jones.

Now, Gane is once again set to headline UFC Paris as he takes on Serghei Spivac, this while Manon Fiorot takes on former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas in the co-main event at flyweight. UFC Paris takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

However, it has now been revealed that UFC Paris has lost two of its scheduled fights as Lucas Almeida is out of his bout against William Gomis. It’s uncertain if a replacement opponent will be found for Gomis who’s 2-0 in the UFC, as he beat Francis Marshall by split decision and in his debut and defeated Jarno Errnes by majority decision. Given he is fighting out of Paris, France, many local fans will be hoping that the featherweight will be able to remain on the card, as Almeida announced on Instagram his fight was off.

The other fight at UFC Paris that has been canceled is a bantamweight bout between Taylor Lapilus and Muin Gafurov. According to reports, Gafurov was forced out of UFC Paris due to a visa issue. As of right now, there is no word if a replacement opponent will be found for Lapilus.

In the UFC, Lapilus is 3-1 but has not fought for the promotion since 2016 as he was not brought back after his contract ended. He was supposed to face last year at UFC Paris. However, he suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw. Now, his opponent was forced out of his scrap.