Pros react after Ciryl Gane TKO’s Serghei Spivac at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight matchup featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Serghei Spivac.

Gane (11-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones in a fight for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had earned a third-round knockout win over Tai Tuivasa in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA) entered today’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Derrick Lewis in February of this year. Prior to that win, ‘Polar Bear’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy respectively.

Today’s UFC Paris main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Ciryl Gane was able to keep the fight standing, this despite Serghei Spivac’s best efforts to get the contest to the ground. ‘Bon Gamin’ peppered ‘The Polar Bear’ with punches throughout the fight and wound up cruising to a second-round TKO victory following a wicked final flurry of punches.

Official UFC Paris Results: Cyril Gane def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (punches) at 3:44 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gane vs. Spivac’ below:

Serghei Spivac has landed more takedowns (12) in his last two fights than Ciryl Gane has had attempted against him in his ten fight UFC career (10). — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 2, 2023

French fans how good 🙌🏽🥰 🇫🇷 #UFCParis — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) September 2, 2023

Gane looking good 🇫🇷 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 2, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Ciryl Gane defeating Serghei Spivac at UFC Paris:

Ciryl Gane. One-way traffic. Beautiful performance from start to finish. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 2, 2023

On a mission for gold!@Ciryl_Gane with one goal in mind after his #UFCParis victory pic.twitter.com/xTNa4aIQpy — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2023

Just LISTEN to that #UFCParis crowd 🔊 What a night for French MMA 👏 pic.twitter.com/KuUWPFelZ8 — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2023

Who would you like to see Ciryl Gane fight next following his TKO victory over Serghei Spivac this afternoon in France?