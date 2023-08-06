UFC Nashville Bonus Report: Dustin Jacoby one of five fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023
The Octagon returned to Tennessee for tonight’s UFC Nashville event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font.

Dustin Jacoby

The highly anticipated catchweight main event did not result in the fire fight most fans were hoping for. Cory Sandhagen utilized his grappling skills to keep Rob Font pinned on the canvas for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair. While it wasn’t the most exciting performance, it was a strong showing for ‘The Sandman’.

UFC Nashville was co-headlined by a key women’s strawweight bout featuring former champion Jessica Andrade taking on streaking contender Tatiana Suarez. The contest resulted in a second-round submission victory for the still undefeated Tatiana Suarez. The streaking contender was able to catch Jessica Andrade in a tight guillotine choke in round two and the former champion had no choice but to tapout or go to sleep.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Nashville

Performance of the night: Tatiana Suarez earned an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Jessica Andrade in tonight’s UFC Nashville co-main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Diego Lopes pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Gavin Tucker  (see that here)

Performance of the night: Carlston Harris earned an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Jeremiah Wells.

Performance of the night: Dustin Jacoby pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Performance of the night: Assu Almabaev earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Ode Osbourne.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Nashville event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

