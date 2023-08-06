Pros react after Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz

By Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz collided in the headliner of tonight’s DAZN pay-per-view event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

Paul (7-1 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February of this year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Problem Child’ had gone a perfect 6-0 in boxing, which included knockout victories over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz was making his professional boxing debut this evening in Dallas, Texas. The former UFC lightweight title challenger had last competed in combat sports eleven months ago, where he scored a submission win over Tony Ferguson.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ fight proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on Nate Diaz in round five, but ‘The Stockton Slugger’ did well to recover and bring the fight back to ‘The Problem Child’. Unfortunately for the former UFC title challenger, his late surge did not prove to be enough, and he wound up losing a unanimous decision.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Nate Diaz:

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next following his victory over Nate Diaz this evening in Texas?

