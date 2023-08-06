Pros react after Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz collided in the headliner of tonight’s DAZN pay-per-view event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul (7-1 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February of this year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Problem Child’ had gone a perfect 6-0 in boxing, which included knockout victories over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz was making his professional boxing debut this evening in Dallas, Texas. The former UFC lightweight title challenger had last competed in combat sports eleven months ago, where he scored a submission win over Tony Ferguson.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ fight proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on Nate Diaz in round five, but ‘The Stockton Slugger’ did well to recover and bring the fight back to ‘The Problem Child’. Unfortunately for the former UFC title challenger, his late surge did not prove to be enough, and he wound up losing a unanimous decision.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ below:

On my way to watch my guy @NateDiaz209 beat up Jake Paul 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/hLrU6AGvtx — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz up next. I’m not even sure who wins. I’m leaning to Diaz tho. Who’s everyone got ? #PaulDiaz — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023

Y’all won’t like it but I got Jake Paul by KO. — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 6, 2023

Diaz getting lit up !! #PaulDiaz — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023

Fuck this , sweetie what’s up — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 6, 2023

He’s gotta stop letting Jake hold him. Nate gotta push more in these last 4 rounds cuz of the knockdown. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 6, 2023

Nate hanging in there 👀 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 6, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Nate Diaz:

Good fight … — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul is great at picking his fights. The wrong fighters are representing MMA against this kid. #PaulDiaz — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023

7-3 maybe 6-4 to Jake plus 2 pt round for knockdown — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 6, 2023

I had Nate winning on my cards — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 6, 2023

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next following his victory over Nate Diaz this evening in Texas?