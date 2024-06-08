UFC Louisville: ‘Cannonier vs. Imavov’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fighter Misses Weight

By Susan Cox - June 7, 2024

The UFC Louisville Weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 7th at the UFC host hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.

UFC Louisville takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 8th at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The main event will feature former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA) in a bout with Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA).

‘The Killa Gorilla’ has won two in a row coming into Saturday’s bout, defeating Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) in December of 2022 and Marvin Vettori (19-7 MMA) in June of 2023.

Imavov last fought and defeated Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) this past February by majority decision.

The co-main event of UFC Louisville will see Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA) take on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA).

‘The Hanyak’ is looking to get back into the win column after his most recent loss to Alonzo Menifield (15-4 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

‘The Devastator’ is coming into Saturday’s fight having lost 4 in a row in the Octagon, most recently losing to Ryan Spann (21-10 MMA) in November of 2022 at UFC 281.  Reyes is definitely in need of a win this weekend.

The Official Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Louisville Main Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185)
  • Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)
  • Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)
  • Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)
  • Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Zach Reese (185)
  • Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Puna Soriano (171)

UFC Louisville Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Ludovit Klein (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)
  • Carlos Prates (169.5) vs. Charlie Radtke (171)
  • Jesse Butler (136) vs. Brad Katona (136)
  • Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Andrea Lee (126)
  • John Castaneda (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (135.25)
  • Denise Gomes (116) vs. Eduarda Moura (116.5)*
  • Taylor Lapilus (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.75)
  • Rayanne Amanda (116) vs. Puja Tomar (116)

*Moura missed weight. Her bout with Denise Gomes will proceed at catchweight with Moura forfeiting 20% of her purse as penalty.

Will you be tuning in to watch UFC Louisville this weekend? Any predictions as to who will be the victors?

