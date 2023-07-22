UFC London Results: Paul Craig TKO’s Andre Muniz (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC London results, including the middleweight bout between Paul Craig and Andre Muniz.

Craig (16-6-1 MMA) will be making his middleweight debut this afternoon in London, England. ‘Bearjew’ will be looking to rebound after suffering back-to-back losses to Volkan Oezdemir and Johnny Walker in the promotion‘s light heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Andre Muniz (23-5 MMA) will be looking to get back to his winning ways at the O2 Arena. ‘Sergipano’ had his nine-fight win streak snapped in his most previous effort, dropping a submission loss to Brendan Allen. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian had gone a perfect 5-0 under the UFC banner.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Paul Craig lands a hard body kick. The fighters trade kicks for the opening minute. Craig tries a spinning back kick but misses. Another body kick from Craig. A head kick from Craig with two minutes to go, followed by a nice jab. Oblique kick scores for Muniz, and then a head kick. Craig answers with a body kick. One minute to go. Both miss on punches. Munoz catches a body kick and takes Craig down. Butterfly guard for Craig at the base of the fence. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and the fighters trade kicks. Paul Craig wraps up the clinch and runs Muniz across the cage for a takedown. Andre attempts a triangle choke. He switches to an armbar but no dice. Muniz tries to sweep, but Craig remains on top in half guard. Craig with a submission attempt, but he releases it to drop shots from side control. Good elbows and then he moves right into full mount. Craig postures up and drops heavy punches and elbows. The referee has seen enough.

PAUL CRAIG ELBOWS FOR THE MIDDLWEIGHT DEBUT WIN #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/KDAQFzH9tO — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 22, 2023

Official UFC London Results: Paul Craig def. Andre Muniz via TKO at 2:44 of Round 2

